Leola Robinson Honored For Her 100th Birthday

The Town of Century has issued a proclamation recognizing the 100th birthday of resident Leola Robinson .

Robinson was born February 19, 1923, in Burnt Corn, Alabama, and known for raising her children and helping others in the community do the same, according to the proclamation.

She serves on stewardess board and mission board at Wesley Chapel Church and is a founding member of the Century-Flomaton Improvement Association. She earned a two-year teaching certificate from Alabama State University and attended Florida A&M University for two summers, paving the way for four generations of 12 FAME students to follow in her footsteps.

Pictured top: Brenda Spencer, a family member of Leola Robinson, accepts a proclamation on her behalf from Century Mayor Ben Boutwell. Pictured below: Leola Robinson was a frequent speaker at Century Town Council meetings into her 90s. She is pictured at a 2010 council meeting. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.