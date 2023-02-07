Leaking Propane Tanker Truck Shuts Down I-10 Weigh Station

A leaking propane tanker truck shut down the weigh station on I-10 eastbound near Beulah Monday afternoon.

Escambia County Fire Rescue, including a hazmat team, responded and was able to close a leaking valve on the tanker without incident.

There were no injuries reported.

Pictured top: A traffic camera shows two ECFR Hazmat team members approaching the truck. Pictured below: Escambia County Fire Rescue at the scene. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.