Jayne Runnels McBarron

With the surety of God’s grace and the love of her family, Jayne Runnels McBarron passed away, Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the age of 75. Singer/songwriter Vince Gill’s eloquent words aptly described her passage, “Your work on earth is done. Go to heaven a-shouting love for the father and the son.”

Born October 19, 1947, to the Reverend William James Runnels, a celebrated WWII Navy fighter pilot and flight instructor (and, eventually, a minister), and Virginia Nixon Runnels, in Norfolk, VA.

Jayne grew up in Florida’s Panhandle region, graduating from Wewahitchka, FL; high school and then attending Chipola College. She later gave birth to her beloved daughter, Angelica Christine McBarron (Allen), who preceded

her in death in 2021 due to Covid.

Surviving Jayne are Virginia (Jennie) Runnels, her mother, and siblings Paul Runnels (Susan) and Linda Runnels Brimmer (Jim). The loves of her life are five grandchildren, who remarkably doted upon and provided dedicated care in her later years. They are Seth, Ara, Grace, Sullivan and Moses. Also dear to her was niece Brooke Runnels Kelly (Michael) and nephew Wesley Runnels (Angela).

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 20, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Bro. Seth Krueger officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 20, 2023 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Allen Krueger, Seth Krueger, Sullivan Krueger, Paul Runnels, and Chad Bowling.