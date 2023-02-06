Investigation Continues After Human Remains Found In Bratt

An investigation is continuing after human remains were found near Bratt.

Highly decomposed remains were first discovered by a hunter on Christmas Eve, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Morgan Lewis.

Monday, ECSO and Medical Examiner’s Office investigators returned to the scene on C.W. Caraway Road with cadaver dogs to search for additional remains. NorthEscambia.com was there as crime scene technicians, investigators, and volunteers with the cadaver dogs returned from a heavily wooded area, some carrying evidence bags.

“We found more of the evidence we were looking for today,” Dan Schebler, director of operations for the District One Medical Examiner’s Office, told NorthEscambia.com. The additional remains located Monday were believed to be from the same individual as the December discovery.

C.W. Caraway Road is a private dirt lane that travels north off West Highway 4, about 1.5 miles east of Northview High School.

Lewis said the remains are part of an ongoing death investigation, and the remains may be those of an individual in an open missing person case. The Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final identification and determination if any foul play was involved.

