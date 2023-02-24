Inmate Stabbed At Escambia County (AL) Jail

An Escambia County (AL) Detention Center inmate is recovering after being stabbed Thursday.

Sheriff Heath Jackson said one inmate was stabbed in the chest at the Brewton jail. He was transported to an area hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Mobile.

“He is stable and expected to recover,” Jackson told NorthEscambia.com.

Further details were not released, and the investigation is continuing.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.