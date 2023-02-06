Highway 29 In Century To Be Down To Two Lanes For Three Months

A portion of Highway 29 through Century is down to just two lanes and will be for nearly three more months.

The two northbound travel lanes and the center turn lane are closed between Harries Boulevard and East Cottage Street. One northbound and one southbound lane will remain open using the current southbound travel lanes. The closures and traffic shift will be in place through April, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Traffic may be further reduced to just one lane during the project, most likely at night.

The closure is part of a major reconstruction and realignment of Highway 29 from just south of East Highway 4 to the Alabama state line.

The project will also upgrade traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

FDOT said access to adjacent businesses and other properties will be maintained at all times.

It is estimated that the entire project will be completed in late 2024.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.