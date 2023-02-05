Former Middle School Art Teacher Charged With Having Sex With A Student

A Beulah Middle School art teacher is no longer with the district after being arrested on child sex charges involving a student.

According to jail records, 61-year old Winston H. Foster was charged with sexual assault, lewd or lascivious behavior on a victim age 12 to 16, and a sexual offense against a student by an authority figure. He was released on a $60,000 bond shortly after his arrest on Thursday.

Details about the alleged offenses have not yet been released, and it’s not yet known if the alleged offenses were against a Beulah Middle student.

According to district documents, Foster was an art teacher at Beulah Middle School and previously at Woodham Middle School. The alleged abuse happened to the same underage victim at Woodham Middle in 2017 and at Beulah Middle School in 2018 and 2019.

According to Escambia County Public Schools, Foster was no longer an employee as of Thursday.

Foster’s mugshot was not made available by the Escambia County Jail,which cited a Florida statute (F.S.S 119.071) that typically protects law enforcement and first responder mugshots and those of their families from public release. The jail did not cite the specific exemption claimed by Foster.