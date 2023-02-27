Florida Gas Prices Move A Little Bit Lower

February 27, 2023

Florida gas prices are moving lower again after a modest increase last week. The state average increased 4 cents per gallon early last week. However, those gains were mostly erased by the weekend.

Florida drivers are again paying $3.30 per gallon. That’s a half-cent less than the average price a week ago, and 28 cents less than this year’s high.

The average in Escambia County was $3.18. Sunday night, a low of $3.11 was at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. Pensacola prices were as low as $2.94 at the warehouse clubs and a Nine Mile Road station.

“The slight jump at the pump last week was likely a delayed response to an oil price hike that occurred two weeks earlier,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The good news for motorists is that the arrow is once again pointing lower. Wholesale gasoline prices have declined a total of 15 cents during the past two weeks. Which should allow the state average to drift lower again this week.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 