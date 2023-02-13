Florida Gas Prices Drop About A Dime On Average

February 13, 2023

Florida gas prices declined for the second consecutive week, declining a total of 19 cents per gallon. During the past week, the state average dropped 10 cents.

Drivers are now paying an average price of $3.40 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price in a little more than three weeks (January 19th).

In Escambia County, the average per gallon was $3.25. The North Escambia low Sunday night was $3.16 at a Muscogee Road station, while Pensacola prices were as low as $3.01 at the warehouse clubs and a staton on Nine Mile Road.

The downward trend at the pump may not last much longer,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil and gasoline futures prices jumped 9% last week, almost completely erasing the losses that led to the 2-week drop at the pump. This could cause falling pump prices to plateau, or possibly inch higher in the coming weeks.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 