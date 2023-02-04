Flomaton Police Department’s K-9 Boo Passes Away

February 4, 2023

Flomaton Police Department’s K-9 Boo passed away Friday.

Boo was rushed to an emergency veterinarian after suffering sudden health complications. She passed away with her handler and family by her side.

K-9 Boo was a National Narcotic Detector Dog Association certified narcotics dog who also excelled in human tracking, according to Police Chief Johnny Wilson. She served with the Flomaton Police Department for over 2 years with her K-9 Handler Cpl. Charles Land, recording many successful narcotic seizures leading to dozens of arrests, and had many successful tracks.

“Thank you for your faithful, and dedicated service to the Flomaton Police Department K9 Boo, You will be missed by many,” Wilson said.

