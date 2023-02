Fire, Explosion With Partial Collapse At Fortis Institute

An explosion tore through the Fortis Institute on East Olive Road at North 9th Avenue Friday afternoon.

The explosion was reported about 1:40 p.m. and left the building with partial collapse and a small fire. Multiple windows were also shattered.

Four patients were evaluated, but none were transported by Escambia County EMS.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the incident.