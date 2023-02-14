Fifth Grade Sign-ups This Week For The Ransom Middle School Band

Fifth grade sign-ups are going on this week for the Ransom Middle School band.

The band performed at local elementary schools recently, including Jim Allen and Pine Meadow (both pictured).

Fifth graders attending Ransom in the fall can click or tap here make an appointment for an instrument fitting on Thursday, February 16.

For more information, Lee Rigdon, Ransom’s band director, at rrigdon@ecsdfl.us.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.