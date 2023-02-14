Fifth Grade Sign-ups This Week For The Ransom Middle School Band

February 14, 2023

Fifth grade sign-ups are going on this week for the Ransom Middle School band.

The band performed at local elementary schools recently, including Jim Allen and Pine Meadow (both pictured).

Fifth graders attending Ransom in the fall can click or tap here make an appointment for an instrument fitting on Thursday, February 16.

For more information, Lee Rigdon, Ransom’s band director, at rrigdon@ecsdfl.us.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 