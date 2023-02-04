Escambia Woman Charged In Double Fatal Crash

February 4, 2023

A 19-year old Escambia County woman was arrested Friday in connection with a double-fatal head-on wreck in January 2022.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Sara Nicole Hudson, 19, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

FHP said Hudson was traveling on Sorrento Road on January 16, 2022, when she crossed into the incoming lane at a high rate of speed. She crashed into a 2002 Toyota Tundra driven by Deborah Lee Winslett of Milton. Winslett and Hudson’s passenger, Christopher Lee Mills of Pensacola, were both killed.

Hudson’s bond was set at $230,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 