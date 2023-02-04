Escambia Woman Charged In Double Fatal Crash

A 19-year old Escambia County woman was arrested Friday in connection with a double-fatal head-on wreck in January 2022.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Sara Nicole Hudson, 19, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

FHP said Hudson was traveling on Sorrento Road on January 16, 2022, when she crossed into the incoming lane at a high rate of speed. She crashed into a 2002 Toyota Tundra driven by Deborah Lee Winslett of Milton. Winslett and Hudson’s passenger, Christopher Lee Mills of Pensacola, were both killed.

Hudson’s bond was set at $230,000.