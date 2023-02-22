Escambia Man Convicted Of Trafficking Fentanyl

February 22, 2023

An Escambia County man is facing up to 30 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking.

Ryan Donald Snodgrass was found guilty of trafficking in fentanyl over 28 grams and driving while license revoked pursuant to habitual traffic offender.

In April 2021, the Florida Highway Patrol stopped Snodgrass for driving with a suspended license. After a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, 56 grams of fentanyl were found under the driver’s seat.

Snodgrass will be sentenced on April 20 and must serve at least a 25 year minimum sentence.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 