Escambia Man Convicted Of 2020 Murder



An Escambia County man has been convicted of a 2020 murder.

An Escambia County jury found Trenton Dominic Capri Newkirk, 22, guilty of second degree murder with a firearm.

In the late evening hours of December 29, 2020, at Forest Creek Apartments in Warrington, Newkirk shot and killed 16-year-old Jeffrey Kennell at the front door of Kennell’s apartment. The following day, Newkirk fled to Oregon. Newkirk was subsequently arrested and charged for Kennell’s death.

During Newkirk’s trial, the jury heard evidence that Kennell’s killing was possibly in retaliation for another homicide, which occurred two days prior to Kennell’s. Although Newkirk previously denied being at Forest Creek Apartments on the day of the crime, or having a cell phone, witness testimony placed Newkirk at the scene of the shooting, which was corroborated by location data from his cell phone.

He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in April.