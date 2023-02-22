ECUA D5 Member Stephens Pays Off Student Lunchroom Debt At Tate, Ransom, Kingsfield

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority District 5 member Kevin Stephens has paid off the lunchroom student debt at three North Escambia schools.

Stephens made donations to pay off cafeteria balances at Tate High, Ransom Middle and Kingsfield Elementary schools. He said $1,000 per schooll will pay off any outstanding balances and cover future balances for the remainder of the school year.

Breakfast and lunch are free for all students, regardless of income, without any application at 44 schools in Escambia County due to the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program for schools in low income students.

Tate, Ransom and Kingsfield are among the schools in Escambia County that are not eligible for the program, but parents may still apply for free or reduced price meals. Applications are available here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.