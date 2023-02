Driver Crashes Into Tree On Highway 196 Near Molino

There were no serious injuries reported when a driver crashed into a tree near Molino early Saturday morning.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma lost control and struck a large tree about 1:20 a.m. on Highway 196 west of Highway 29, near Chestnut Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

