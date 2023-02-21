Disc Golf Added A Travis M. Nelson Park In Bratt
February 21, 2023
Escambia County Parks and Recreation recently added two new disc golf practice goals at the Travis M Nelson Park in Bratt.
The 40 acre park also has two large covered pavilions with picnic tables, a playground, seven-tenths of a mile walking track, full basketball court, exercise equipment, softball/baseball practice fields, a little free library and free high speed Wi-Fi.
The park is named in honor of Marine Lance Cpl. Travis M. Nelson, who was killed in 2011 while serving in Afghanistan. A monument stands in his honor.
Travis M. Nelson Park is located on West Highway 4 at Bratt Road, just west of Northview High School. It is open from sunrise to sunset.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
2 Responses to “Disc Golf Added A Travis M. Nelson Park In Bratt”
This is a really great park with lots of things to do It’s clean and safe, and the people there are always the nicest folks! The wifi is SUPER fast! I encourage you to check it out.
Now to figure out how to play disc golf? Anybody?
Really enjoyed practicing on these today. I hope they’ll consider adding more in the future. It would be nice if Atmore would do something like this as well. Thanks to whoever installed these. It’s a great addition to an already wonderful park.