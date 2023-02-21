Disc Golf Added A Travis M. Nelson Park In Bratt

February 21, 2023

Escambia County Parks and Recreation recently added two new disc golf practice goals at the Travis M Nelson Park in Bratt.

The 40 acre park also has two large covered pavilions with picnic tables, a playground, seven-tenths of a mile walking track, full basketball court, exercise equipment, softball/baseball practice fields, a little free library and free high speed Wi-Fi.

The park is named in honor of Marine Lance Cpl. Travis M. Nelson, who was killed in 2011 while serving in Afghanistan. A monument stands in his honor.

Travis M. Nelson Park is located on West Highway 4 at Bratt Road, just west of Northview High School. It is open from sunrise to sunset.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Disc Golf Added A Travis M. Nelson Park In Bratt”

  1. Resident on February 21st, 2023 1:30 am

    This is a really great park with lots of things to do It’s clean and safe, and the people there are always the nicest folks! The wifi is SUPER fast! I encourage you to check it out.

    Now to figure out how to play disc golf? Anybody?

  2. Jonathan on February 21st, 2023 1:19 am

    Really enjoyed practicing on these today. I hope they’ll consider adding more in the future. It would be nice if Atmore would do something like this as well. Thanks to whoever installed these. It’s a great addition to an already wonderful park.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 