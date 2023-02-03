DeSantis Announced $3 Million For Broadband In And Around Jay, Escambia County

Thursday, Gov Ron DeSantis announced $144 million in rewards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet for Florida’s underserved communities, including over $3 million in projects for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Speaking in Milton, DeSantis announced:

Town of Jay; Fidelis, Berrydale, Cobbtown, and Unincorporated Santa Rosa County, ($2,363,937) — to deploy 103.7 miles of new fiber optic cable and provide FTTH services to 791 unserved locations within Santa Rosa County with download speeds of 300 Mbps and upload speeds of 10 Mbps. The funds will go to a Charter Communications project.

Escambia County ($802,489) — to deploy 24.8 miles on new fiber optic cable and provide FTTH services to 206 unserved locations within Escambia County with minimum download speeds of 300 Mbps and upload speeds of 10 Mbps.

“I am proud to be in Santa Rosa County to announce the first awards through Florida’s Broadband Opportunity Program,” said DeSantis. “Broadband internet access creates jobs and enhances educational opportunities for Floridians. I look forward to continued investments through this program to ensure Florida families have access to important resources no matter where they live.”

“Broadband internet service is essential for workforce development, education, and healthcare. Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has taken monumental steps to bring reliable, high-speed internet to all Floridians,” said Department of Economic Opportunity Deputy Secretary Ben Melnick. “There is no doubt that the projects awarded today will shape the future of broadband in Florida, and we look forward to supporting the Governor’s vision for a connected economy.”

Administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the Broadband Opportunity Program funds the installation and deployment of broadband internet infrastructure in unserved Florida communities, providing access to telehealth, economic, educational, and workforce development opportunities.