Convicted Felon Accused Of Stealing Relative’s Truck And Shotgun In Molino

February 8, 2023

A convicted felon from Molino is accused of stealing a relative’s truck with a shotgun inside before returning both to the scene of the crime.

Robert Dale Stockstill II was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and armed burglary.

Stockstill allegedly stole a GMC 1500 work truck from a relative’s driveway on Bet Raines Road in Molino. The victim had returned home from hunting and placed a Remington shotgun in the driver’s seat before going to a nearby store for about 20 minutes. When he returned home, the truck was gone.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Stockstill later returned with the truck, and a verbal altercation followed before Stockstill left in his own vehicle before deputies arrived.

The business owner told deputies that he wished to pursue charges for theft of the truck. The shotgun was still in the truck when it was recovered.

“Due to the shotgun being moved into the passenger’s seat, Stockstill should have known a firearm was within the vehicle and known not to enter due to being a convicted felon,” an arrest report states.

Stockstill remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday with bond set at $15,000.

