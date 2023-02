Circle K Planned For Highway 95A, Quinette Road

Plans were filed Tuesday with Escambia County Building Services for a new Circle K in Quintette.

The 5,200 square foot Circle K would be located on 2.31 acres at 2000 North Highway 95A, with driveway access from both Highway 95A and East Quintette Road.

The plans must first go to the Escambia County Development Review Committee before reaching the building permit stage.