Charges Dropped Against Three Accused Of Ladarius Clardy Murder

Prosecutors have dropped the charges against three of five people charged in the murder of Ladarius Clardy.

The State Attorney’s Office said Thursday that charges were dropped against Timothy Donaill Knight, Terrell Taquez Parker and Kobie Lashun Jenkins, Jr.

“The lawful arrests were made based on probable cause after a comprehensive investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The legal standard for the Office of State Attorney to prosecute a crime requires a greater standard of proof beyond and to the exclusion of reasonable doubt. Currently, the evidence does not meet that standard,” the State Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

“The Office of the State Attorney and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will continue to diligently investigate and gather information in this case. Upon developing sufficient admissible evidence, charges against Knight and Parker will be reinitiated,” the SAO continued.

Brothers Daquavion Keamos Snowden and Amos Dehontiquan Snowden, Jr., are still charged with Clardy’s murder with trial set for this summer.

Clardy, a former standout Pine Forest High School quarterback, was found shot dead in a vehicle crash about 1 a.m. on July 1, 2021. His vehicle was found with over 50 bullet holes in a ravine.