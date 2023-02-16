Century Man Held Two At Gunpoint After Wrongly Thinking They Shoplifted, ECSO Says

A Century man is facing multiple felony charges for holding two people at gunpoint after he apparently thought they were shoplifting from a local Dollar General, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward Joseph Rose, 41, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of felony kidnapping false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless display of a firearm.

Rose told the ECSO that he was shopping inside the Dollar General on North Century Boulevard at Highway 4A when he heard a series of screams about a woman stealing from the store. He told deputies that he exited the store and followed the woman and her boyfriend out to the sidewalk.

“Rose stated that he pulled out his concealed firearm but did not remove it from the holster and began yelling at (the two individuals) to stop, then demanded (them) to return back to the store and wait for law enforcement,” according to an ECSO arrest report.

The store manager told deputies that the woman paid for all of her items. The manager went outside to tell the woman’s boyfriend to leave due to previous encounters and that law enforcement was being contacted, the report states. The manager told deputies that the anti-theft alarm did sound as the woman exited the store with a group of people, but she was not suspected of shoplifting.

The woman and her boyfriend said Rose pointed a silver firearm at them and ordered them to return to the store, which they did, the report states. Two additional witnesses corroborated their statements.

The firearm was a loaded .38 special revolver, and “very little silver shows from the pistol if it is in the holster,” the report states.

Rose was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $26000.