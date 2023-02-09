Century Finds No Garbage Customer Billed Correctly, Some Getting ‘Half Price’ Service

No one in the town of Century is being charged the correct rate for garbage service, and some residents are paying twice as much for the very same service.

Everyone has at least the minimum one-can residential service. But different people are paying different rates, according to Town Clerk Leslie Howington, ranging from $12 to $24, and no one is being billed the correct rate of $25.34.

The billing blunders came to light this week when the town council set out to approve a 4.93% , or $1.25, increase , per customer for one weekly pick up of a trash can and twice per month curbside debris pickup of household items and vegetative debris. The town contracts with Republic Services to collect garbage within the town limits. Republic has a provision in their contract that allows them to increase the rates they charge the town each December to match the Consumer Price Index. The town annually passes the rate increase directly along to residents.

But over the last several years, town staff has failed to actually adjust the rates in the billing system, so the town has been losing the revenue while paying Republic more.

Interim town council member Alicia Johnson, who just took office last month, said she is being billed just $14, rather than the correct $25.34. And she is not alone.

So far, there’s not a definitive explanation while some residents are being just charged essentially half price.

“Did the past employees just add the rate increases and ignore the current customers?,” Mayor Ben Boutwell asked Wednesday.

Quick math shows that if the town has 550 garbage customers, revenue should be about $14,000 a month (550 x $25.34). But the town is only billing $8,000 to $9,000.

Boutwell agreed it’s simple elementary school math that should have shown the billing errors long ago.

“It blows me away. These are simple, common sense things to do. I am the mayor, and I’m saying someone has got to take pride in their work,” Boutwell said, clarifying that he was referring to previous administrations and since-departed employees. “We have a totally different administration and staff now.”

Howington and current employees have spent countless hours, sometimes 15 hours a day she says, working to solve the problem.

The mayor added the self-auditing will continue, and customers will see the billing corrected.

“I want to talk to our customers and let them know, some of their garbage bills are about to double to get them to the correct rate,” he said.

“I’m not going to lie. It’s exhausting to keep hitting these walls,” Howington said. “They are going to be right, and we’re going to go up.”

And, he noted, software problems with natural gas billings have also been uncovered and are being investigated.

As for that annual consumer price index increase of about 5%, that $1.25 is still on the table, with the council set to vote later this month.