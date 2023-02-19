Century Blackcats Top Jay 34-24 To Claim Youth Basketball Championship

In youth basketball, the Century Blackcats varsity team (ages 11-13) defeated the Jay Rebels 34-24 in the league championship game Saturday afternoon in Chumuckla.

Century jumped out to an early 8-2 lead and never looked back on their way to claiming the championship. Tristan Pace led the Blackcats in scoring with 14 points.

“This was an all around team effort, the hard work by the coaches, the players, and the supportive parents really paid off today,” Century coach Kris Chancery said. “Go Blackcats!”

