Century Approves Garbage Rate Increase. For Some, It’s 5%. Others Will Pay 105% More.

The Century Town Council has approved a $1.25 garbage rate increase, but some residents will see an increase of over $13 a month.

Everyone has at least the minimum one-can residential service. But they were charged between $12.98 to $24.85 due to billing blunders.Town Clerk Leslie Howington said no one was paying what was the correct rate of $25.34.

Tuesday night, the council approved a 4.93% , or $1.25, increase, to the correct rate for one weekly pick up of a trash can and twice per month curbside debris pickup of household items and vegetative debris. That puts the new garbage rate at $26.59 across the board.

For a resident that was paying the incorrect rate of $12.98, the new correct charge of $26.59 equates to an increase of $13.61, or 105%.

The town contracts with Republic Services to collect garbage within the town limits. Republic has a provision in their contract that allows them to increase the rates they charge the town each December to match the Consumer Price Index. The town annually passes the rate increase directly along to residents, usually in December.

But over the last several years, town staff had failed to actually adjust the rates in the billing system, so the town has been losing the revenue while paying Republic more.