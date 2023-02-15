Cantonment Man Charged With Child Abuse, Aggravated Assault

A Cantonment man was charged with child abuse in a domestic violence incident.

Michael Anthony Campbell, 38, was charged with felony child abuse, aggravated assault domestic violence, and battery domestic violence.

Campbell and the adult victim became involved in an argument over ending a dating relationship, and Campbell grabbed a “large butcher knife”, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. As the adult victim and the child attempted to leave, Campbell punched the child in the face causing them to fall off a porch and hit his head, the report continues.

The child was taken to the emergency room suffering a possible concussion, according to the ECSO.

Campbell was released from the Escambia County Jail Thursday night on a $22,500 bond