Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month
February 16, 2023
Byrneville Elementary School recently named their Students of the Month for December.
They are:
- Kindergarten: Deylan Burt and Annalee Faulk
- 1st Grade: Kipton Little (Not pictured)
- 2nd Grade: Emrey Fowler and Paislee Cash
- 3rd Grade: Tatum Godwin and Cayson Henry-Hadley
- 4th Grade: Charlee Flowers and Zaylee Baker (not pictured)
- 5th Grade: Nevaeh Tidd and Kyle Lowery
