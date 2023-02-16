Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named their Students of the Month for December.

They are:

Kindergarten: Deylan Burt and Annalee Faulk

1st Grade: Kipton Little (Not pictured)

2nd Grade: Emrey Fowler and Paislee Cash

3rd Grade: Tatum Godwin and Cayson Henry-Hadley

4th Grade: Charlee Flowers and Zaylee Baker (not pictured)

5th Grade: Nevaeh Tidd and Kyle Lowery

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.