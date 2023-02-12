Bratt Elementary Students Enjoying Gaga Ball In New Pit

Bratt Elementary School students are falling in love with gaga ball.

The Bratt Elementary School PTA recently purchased a gaga ball pit for the students.

Dubbed a kinder gentler version of dodge ball, the game is played with a soft foam ball, and combines the skills of dodging, striking, running, and jumping, while trying to hit opponents with a ball below the knees. Players need to keep moving to avoid getting hit by the ball.

