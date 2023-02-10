Brandon Lathaniel Steele

Mr. Brandon Lathaniel Steele, age 47, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Mr. Steele was a native and longtime resident of Brewton before moving to Castleberry a few months ago. He attended W.S. Neal High School and worked as a Carpenter in the construction industry. Brandon enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved Auburn Football. He was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Lathaniel Steele; a son, Austin Lee Steele; and a sister, Brandy Champion.

He is survived by his mother, Debera (Bobby) Freeman of Brewton; stepmother, Jamie Lambeth of Flomaton; daughter, Jayda Steele of Castleberry; brothers, Allen (Kelli) Davenport, Bobby Freeman, and Christopher (Bridgett) Steele, all of Brewton; sister, Sarah Steele of Flomaton.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. at Craver’s Funeral Home. There will be various speakers.