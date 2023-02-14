Bernice Tripp McGhee

Mrs. Bernice Tripp McGhee, 81, passed away, Sunday, February 12, 2023, at her home in the Poarch Community of Atmore, AL.

Mrs. McGhee was born August 22, 1941 to William and Pearl Tripp in Lone Oak, OK. She was married to John Arthur McGhee for 53 years before he passed away in 2015. Together they raised four daughters, Brenda, Sherry, Kim and Sheila. They moved from Waukegan, IL; to the Poarch Community in 1976. Mrs. McGhee lived in the Poarch Community for 47 years. While living in Illinois she worked at Abbott’s Pharmaceutical Laboratory and later Vanity Fair when the family relocated to Alabama. She spent the majority of her life as a homemaker for her family. She loved her family dearly, especially her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She took pride in all their many accomplishments. She was even known as the “baby whisper”. She could softly and tenderly calm and sooth any child.

Mrs. McGhee is preceded in death by her parents, William (Pearl) Tripp; her siblings, Roady Tripp, Vinice Tripp, William Lee Tripp and Leon Tripp; her husband, John Arthur McGhee; her daughter, Sheila McGhee Caraway; her beloved granddaughter, Maggie Pearl Caraway; her son-in law, James (Jimmy) Dean; sister-in laws, Marie Martin, Francis Robbins, Julian Stacey, Hattie Mae McGhee and brother-in law, Clifton McGhee.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Michael) Johnson, of LaGrange, GA; Sherry (Kenneth) Howell, of Helena, AL; and Kimberly Dean, of Atmore, AL. Her sister-in law, Maxine Johnson, of Atmore, AL. Her brothers, Bryan (Ellen) Tripp, of Zion, IL; and Veron Tripp, of Holdenville, OK; and her sisters, Georgie (Ted) Lewis, of Bowlegs, OK; Cleady Johnson, of Tampa, FL; and Betty Coleman, of Oklahoma City, OK. Her grandchildren, Olivia (Thomas) Morgan, of Marietta, GA; Mason (Catie) Dean, of Auburn, AL; Nicholas Howell and Sophia Howell, of Helena, AL; James (Emily) Dean of Spanish Fort, AL; Jon (Malori) Dean, of Atmore, AL; and Miranda Hudson, of Atmore, AL. Her great-grandchildren, Porter James Dean, Mallie Claire Dean, Emilia Pearl Hudson and Carson Elizabeth Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Poarch Community Church with Rev. Josh Long officiating.

Burial will follow at Judson Creek Indian Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 17, 2023 from 11:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM at Poarch Community Church.

Pallbearers will be Mason Dean, Jon Dean, James Dean, Nicholas Howell, Kenneth Howell, and Thomas Morgan.

Honorary pallbearers Michael Johnson, and Nathan Martin.