Applications Open For Escambia Summer Youth Employment Program

Applications are now open for the Escambia County Summer Youth Employment Program.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, March 10 at 3 p.m. Online applications are available at MyEscambia.com/youthemployment. Physical applications will not be available. Incomplete applications or applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

The program is open to Escambia County youth ages 16-24 interested in an opportunity to receive paid work experience this summer. Qualified youth who are accepted into ECSYEP will be able to work up to 30 hours a week, with positions available in various county departments along with the Escambia County School District, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector’s Office and Supervisor of Elections Office. Participants will also receive job readiness training prior to job placement as well as post-employment briefings.

Last summer, over 150 youth participated in the program, working in county departments including Public Works, Public Safety, Escambia County Area Transit, West Florida Public Libraries and more.

Limited positions are available. Requirements for the program are as follows:

Must submit complete application packet by prescribed deadline.

Must be a resident of Escambia County, Fla. at the time of application and for the duration of program participation.

Must complete up-front job readiness preparatory training classes.

Must complete post-employment debriefing sessions.

Must not have any felony convictions.

If enrolled in school, must submit enrollment verification.

Must be between the age of 16 years old and 24 years old at the time of enrollment.

Must show proof of identify (State issued Driver’s License or State ID Card).

Must show proof of address.

Must meet hiring criteria of the temporary employment agency.

Must submit completed application with all supporting required documentation to be considered

Must attend the end of the Summer Youth Program Award Ceremony.

For additional information, call Neighborhood and Human Services at (850) 595-3123 or (850) 595-3130.

