Jay Woman Struck By And Killed Walking Across Escambia County Roadway

A Jay woman was struck by a car and killed while trying to walk across an Escambia County roadway Thursday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 54-year old woman was walking across Michigan Avenue at Memphis Avenue when she was struck by the front of a SUV. She was transported to a Sacred Heart Hospital where she died a short time later.

The 39-year old male driver of the SUV was not injured.