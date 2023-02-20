One Injured In Highway 29 Crash

February 20, 2023

One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Monday morning near Molino.

The driver of a small Toyota car lost control on Highway 29 at the Victory Assembly of God Church, just south of Barrineau Park Road. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, coming to rest upright.

Escambia County EMS transported the injured person to a Pensacola hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 