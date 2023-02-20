One Injured In Highway 29 Crash

One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Monday morning near Molino.

The driver of a small Toyota car lost control on Highway 29 at the Victory Assembly of God Church, just south of Barrineau Park Road. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, coming to rest upright.

Escambia County EMS transported the injured person to a Pensacola hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.