Woman Charged With Felony Theft, Possessing Device To Avoid Detection

A Flomaton woman is accused of theft and possessing a device to avoid detection.

Madonna Faith Barnhill was charged with felony petit theft with two or more prior convictions and felony possession of an anti-shoplifting device.

Barnhill was accused of placing $606.46 worth of merchandise inside an empty microwave bottom and walking past all points of sale at the Walmart on Pensacola Boulevard. The merchandise was recovered by Walmart’s loss prevention, and the incident was captured on camera, according to an arrest report.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a Makita chainsaw in the box, a DeWalt circular saw and pressure washer in their boxes, multiple brand named purses and other miscellaneous items with Belk price tags were found in her vehicle. She was not charged in connection with these items, but they were seized and placed into evidence.

Deputies also recovered an item often used to foil shoplifting detection systems.

The ECSO seized the vehicle because it was used in the commission of an alleged felony.

According to the ECSO, Barnhall has three prior convictions for theft.