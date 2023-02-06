19-Year Old Killed When His Vehicle Was Hit By Train In Atmore

One person was killed when a train collided with a vehicle at a crossing in Atmore Sunday night.

Koby Wooten, age 19 of Perdido, Alabama, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Avenue crossing. According to Atmore Police, Wooten’s SUV was found with severe damage about 120 feet from the point of impact.

The investigation is continuing.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.