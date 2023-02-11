11 Arrested In Internet Child Predator Sting

A joint investigation involving the Pensacola Police ,the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Department of Homeland Security has resulted in the arrests of 11 men.

“As we work together with our law enforcement partners, we will do everything possible to stop these child predators. Internet crimes against children are, and will always be a priority of the Pensacola Police Department. This operation is an example of law enforcement collaboration to ensure the safety of our children,” Chief Eric Randall said.

Christopher A. Harrington, 40 — released on $50,000 bond

Steven E. Pace, 25 — held on $35,000 bond

Brandon M. Webb, 35 — held on $100,000 bond

Khairul Subha, 32 — held on $35,000

Marion D. Wassman, 55 — held on $45,000 bond

Devin N. Shackleford, 25, held on $80,000 bond

Justin McClendon, 33 — held on $68,500 bond

Ryan Hester, 25 — held without bond

Frank B. Rhobotham, 74 — released on $20,000 bond

George Tolbert, 63 — held on $80,000 bond

John W. Hairelson, 38 — held on $100,000 bond

“There is nothing more disturbing than the exploitation of an innocent child, and it’s very satisfying to identify and arrest predators before they can act,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division Sherri E. Onks. Coordinated efforts like this operation reinforce the message that victimizing children will never be tolerated by law enforcement. The FBI and our partners at the Pensacola Police Department will continue to proactively work together to stop these heinous crimes and protect the most vulnerable members in our society.”

Details on the operation were not released.