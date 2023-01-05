Walnut Hill Suspect Charged With Domestic Violence, Battery On Deputy

A Walnut Hill man is facing charges for domestic violence and battery on a sheriff’s deputy.

Noelle Alicia Spence, 45, was charged with simple assault, false imprisonment, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. All of the charges are felonies, except simple assault, which is a misdemeanor.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance on Spence Road off Pineville Road where witnesses told deputies that Spence had jumped on the victim.

When deputies attempted to place Spence in handcuffs, he began to pull away before two deputies were able to get control of him, a report states.

“Spence hip checked me pushing me backwards into a door and tried to escape custody. I was able to subdue Noelle Spence and take him to the ground,” a deputy wrote in his report, noting that Spence “is a biological male that is in transition”.

The victim told deputies that Spence was “talking crazy” as he threatened to kill the victim while she was trapped in her room, according to an ECSO arrest report. The victim tried to call for help, but Spence grabbed her phone before making threats to do violence and kill her, the report continues.

Spence remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $16,000.