U.S. Marshals, ECSO Arrest Three Suspects On Multiple Charges

Three suspects were arrested yesterday by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals.

Sabastian Scott LaFountain, 22, was charged with attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and firing a weapon in public.

Larry Franklin Reid, 46, was charged with fleeing/eluding law enforcement, aggravated assault with a daily weapon, firing a missile into a dwelling, vehicle or building, criminal mischief over $1,000, and attempted first-degree premeditated murder.

Ryan Lynn Faulk, 32, was charged with failure to appear for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

LaFountain’s bond was set at $125,000. Reid and Faulk were booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.