Two People Injured In Cantonment Rollover Crash Involving Two Vans

January 15, 2023

Two people were injured in a crash involving two vans on Highway 29 in Cantonment on Saturday.

The vans crash on Highway 29 in front of the Grocery Advantage, just north of the Cantonment Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue.

The crash involved a commercial Nissan NV200 cargo van and a Dodge Grand Caravan minivan that overturned. The Caravan came to rest on its side in a median crossover.

Both occupants of the Caravan were transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Cantonment Station of ECFR and the Escambia Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

