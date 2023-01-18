Trash Fire Spreads, Ignites Shed

A trash fire sparked a fire that destroyed a shed in Cantonment Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 4:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Pompano Street, just off East Kingsfield Road and Highway 29.

Firefighters arrived to find the shed engulfed in flames that were threatening other nearby sheds. The first shed was destroyed, but Escambia County Fire Rescue was able to prevent damage to the others.

An ECFR investigation determined that a trash fire spread, catching the shed on fire.

There were no injuries reported .

The Cantonment, Ensley, Bellview, Brent, Ferry Pass, and Osceola stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.