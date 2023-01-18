Town Of Century Issues Proclamation Honoring Northview Chiefs Football

January 18, 2023

The Town of Century issued a proclamation Tuesday night honoring the Northview Chiefs football team and their season that ended in the FHSAA 1-Rural state title game.

“Thank you all for representing, not only the town, but our local communities as well,” Mayor Ben Boutwell said.

Northview finished an astounding 2022 season, the best in school history, at 13-1. In the state championship game December 10 in Tallahassee, the Chiefs fell to Hawthorne.

Pictured: Century Mayor Ben Boutwell presents a proclamation Tuesday night recognizing the Northview Chiefs to head coach Wes Summerford and assistant coach Jace Gandy. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

