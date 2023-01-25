Three Airlifted After Multi-Vehicle Crash On Highway 97 In Molino

Three people were airlifted to an area hospital with critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 97 in Molino.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. on Highway 97 just north of Sunshine Hill Road.

Three people were declared “trauma alerts” and flown to the hospital by three different medical helicopter services — LifeFlight, Medstar Air Care, and Shandscair — from a landing zone set up at Molino Park Elementary School. At least two of the victims were males in their 60s, according to reports.

At least one other person was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered critical.

The vehicles involved in the wreck included a GMC Hummer, a pickup truck and a passenger car.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released the cause of the crash, which closed down Highway 97 and detoured drivers.

The Molino, McDavid and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, along with multiple Escambia County EMS units and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

