Teen Sentenced As Adult For 2021 Armed Store Robbery, Residential Armed Burglary

A teen has been sentenced as an adult to 12 years in prison for a 2021 convenience store armed robbery in Davisville and an unrelated residential burglary in Molino.

Tallin Treyton Bishop, now 18, was 17 when he was charged with the December 7, 2021, armed robbery of the Marathon convenience store on Highway 97 in Davisville.

He was charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon, and shooting into a dwelling for a burglary the following day off Highway 97 in the Dogwood Park area. Wearing masks and armed, Bishop and two others entered the home through an unlocked door and were confronted by the homeowner, according to an arrest report.

According to court documents, Bishop will receive credit for 284 days served while awaiting trial. He was also ordered to pay costs and restitution.

Two other defendants — Ricky Lee Cooper, Jr. and Samuel Adams — are awaiting trial for their alleged roles in the burglary.

Surveillance images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.