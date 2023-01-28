Teen Gets 30 Years For Armed Carjacking That Ended With Cantonment Wreck

A teen has been sentenced to three decades in prison for a May 2022 armed carjacking in Brownsville that ended with the car wrecked in the front yard of a home on Highway 297A in Cantonment.

Shawn Albert was sentenced this week to 30 years for carjacking with a deadly weapon and robbery by sudden snatching.

On May 7, 2022, Albert and his co-defendant Zacharias Jackson-Holley charged at the victim as she was walking from her vehicle to her front door. Both suspects were wearing ski masks, and Jackson-Holley was carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle.

The victim’s phone and wallet were snatched from her person and her car keys were taken. Both defendants took the victim’s wallet and phone while displaying what appeared to be an “AR-style” rifle . The suspects then took her 2020 Dodge Charger out of her driveway.

The ECSO later received reports of the Dodge Charger being driven recklessly in the area of Pine Forest Road and Highway 297A.

Responding deputies arrived shortly after the stolen vehicle hit a tree and flipped into the yard of a home on Highway 297A and Sandicrest Lane, near the Heritage Baptist Church. Deputies were not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Albert was found lying next to the upside-down stolen Dodge Charger, according to deputies, and the gun was also found. It was later determined to be a BB gun.

Jackson-Holley, Albert’s accomplice, has pleaded no contest and will be sentenced in April. Both were 17 years old at the time of the carjacking.

