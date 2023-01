Tate Cheerleading Wins Regionals, Headed To State Championship

The Tate High School Aggie cheerleaders are the Florida High School Athletic Association Region 1 small varsity champions.

Tate outscored Nease (Ponte Verde), Fort Walton Beach and Navarre.

The Aggies will advance directly to the 2023 FHSAA competitive cheerleading state championships in Gainesville February 3-4.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.