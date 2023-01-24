Tate Boys Entering Soccer Districts As No. 2 Seed On Saturday
January 24, 2023
The Tate High School boys soccer team is headed into the 6A District playoffs as the second seed.
The tournament schedule is as follows:
Thursday, January 26
No. 4 Pace will host No. 5 Milton at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Saturday, January 28
No. 2 Tate will host No. 3 Navarre at Ashton Brosnaham Park at noon.
No 1 Gulf Breeze will play the winner of Pace and Milton at 2 p.m. at Ashton Brosnaham Park.
Wednesday, February 1
Championship game at 6 p.m. at Ashton Brosnaham Park.
Tickets will be available only on GoFan.
