Tate Boys Entering Soccer Districts As No. 2 Seed On Saturday

January 24, 2023

The Tate High School boys soccer team is headed into the 6A District playoffs as the second seed.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

Thursday, January 26

No. 4 Pace will host No. 5 Milton at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Saturday, January 28

No. 2 Tate will host No. 3 Navarre at Ashton Brosnaham Park at noon.

No 1 Gulf Breeze will play the winner of Pace and Milton at 2 p.m. at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

Wednesday, February 1

Championship game at 6 p.m. at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

Tickets will be available only on GoFan.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 