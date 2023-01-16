Sunny, Mid 60s For Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Small Rain Chance Monday Night, Tuesday

January 16, 2023

Here is your official Martin Luther King, Jr. Day forecast from NorthEscambia.com:

MLK Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

