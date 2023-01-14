Special Election Dates Proposed For Two Century Council Seats

Dates have been proposed for a special election in Century for two town council seats that no one ran for during last year’s elections.

At a meeting on January 2, the sitting council temporarily appointed Shelisa McCall Abraham to Seat 3 and Alicia Jernigan to Seat 4. Their positions are temporary until winners are determined in the special election.

The town charter states that the election will be held between 60 and 90 days after the vacancy occurs. The town and Supervisor of Elections David Stafford have now formulated dates for the election.

If there are three or more candidates for any one of the seats, a primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 14. Any necessary runoff and the general election will be held on Tuesday, March 28.

Qualifying will be open from noon February 20 until noon February 24 at the Supervisor of Elections Office or the Century Town Hall on February 22. Any registered voter that lives in the town limits can seek election and pay a $50 qualifying fee.

The election will be certified by the Escambia County Canvassing Board.

The Century Town Council will consider an ordinance to finalize the election details at an upcoming meeting.

Pictured: Shelisa Abraham (center) was sworn in January 2 as an interim member of the Century Town Council, serving until a special election is held. Alicia Jernigan, also appointed to the council, will be sworn in on January 17. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.