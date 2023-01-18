Space Heater Blamed For Molino Mobile Home Fire

January 18, 2023

A space heater was determined to be the cause of a residential fire that damaged a mobile home in Molino midday Sunday.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the mobile home fire in the 1200 block of Bet Raines Road, just east of Highway 29, about 11:50 a.m. Firefighters arrived to observe flames in the master bedroom window with the occupants standing outside. The fire was quickly brought under control.

There were no injuries.

The Cantonment, McDavid, Ensley and Bellview stations of the Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 